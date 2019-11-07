Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,368 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

