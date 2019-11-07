Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,854,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.