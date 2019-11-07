Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.44 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after buying an additional 635,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,681,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

