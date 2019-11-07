Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 609.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 474,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 376,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $64,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

NYSE:NSC opened at $196.52 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

