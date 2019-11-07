Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,947 shares of company stock worth $11,624,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.