Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 92,831 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,831 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $4,853,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in AXA Equitable by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 target price on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of EQH opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

