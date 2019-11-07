M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,274. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,808,087. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

