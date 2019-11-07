M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 3,542 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $67.32.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.