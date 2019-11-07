M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $346,394,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $157.16. 44,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,257. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

