M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,287,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.40. 767,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

