M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

