M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 1,409 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $53.86.

