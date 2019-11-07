LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 62,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 2,150,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,351. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

