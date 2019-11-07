LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $93,445,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after buying an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $55,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.06 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

