Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 377,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,107. The company has a market capitalization of $880.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

