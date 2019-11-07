Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $209.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

