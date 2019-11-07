LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

