LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

NYSE:IEX opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

