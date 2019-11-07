LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

