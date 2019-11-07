LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $370,226. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

