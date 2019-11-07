LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

