LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $51.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $673,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,688 shares of company stock worth $1,877,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

