LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.02.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 623,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,026 shares of company stock worth $8,276,415 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

