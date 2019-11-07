Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $246,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $7,333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,627,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $12,540,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,190.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

