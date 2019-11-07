Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 526.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,708 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 106,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NYSE LPX opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

