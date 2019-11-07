Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $420.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $420.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

