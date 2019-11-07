Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and $2.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, DDEX, YoBit and Bitbns. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00222355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01443707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00120967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,529,447 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Coinbe, Allbit, YoBit, Poloniex, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Bitbns, Tidex, LATOKEN, Binance, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

