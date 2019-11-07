Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Up 15.2% After Earnings Beat

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price was up 15.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $24.43, approximately 3,598,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,142,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.