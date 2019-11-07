LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,414% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $38,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,380 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $41.37 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

