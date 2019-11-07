LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $634,715. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

