LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,818.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,818.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,421.13 or 2.42398324 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000446 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020638 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.