LINA Price Tops $0.0879 on Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $24.16 million and $1.58 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,931,592 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . LINA’s official website is lina.review

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.