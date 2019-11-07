Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 4,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 512,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million.

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

