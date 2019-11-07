LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. LIFE has a market cap of $524,141.00 and approximately $3,717.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.