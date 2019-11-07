Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,631.94 ($21.32).

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,503.50 ($19.65). 913,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,397.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,486.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,002.33. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

