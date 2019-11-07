Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFRD. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).

GFRD opened at GBX 719.28 ($9.40) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 918 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 623.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

