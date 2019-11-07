Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,098 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,790% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 50.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,440,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,825,000 after buying an additional 2,483,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $9,659,000. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $7,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 289.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 196,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.