Level Up Coin Market Cap Achieves $92,222.00 (LUC)

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. Level Up Coin has a total market capitalization of $92,222.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.08 or 0.06689983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014827 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046797 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin (CRYPTO:LUC) is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io . Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

