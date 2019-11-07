Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

In other news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

