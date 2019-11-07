Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

