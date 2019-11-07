Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 13,298 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $261,438.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSCC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $21.58.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $145,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.