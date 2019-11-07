Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Williams Capital set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

