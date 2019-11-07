Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Diana M. Murphy Sells 7,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSTR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,548. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

