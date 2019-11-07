Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $684,003.21 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard A. Gottscho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $275.51 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $148,977,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

