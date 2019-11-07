Lake Street Capital Boosts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $29.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGT. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $335,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $196,119.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 464,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,709 shares of company stock worth $2,159,963. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TechTarget by 262.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in TechTarget by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

