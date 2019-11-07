Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.