La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.87

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $495,432.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,897,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

