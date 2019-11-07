Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KURA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

