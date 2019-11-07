Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,287 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $48,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,659. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

