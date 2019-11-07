Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 6,173,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

